One Person -- Not Four -- Wounded In Shooting At Notorious Paterson Corner, Authorities Say

Authorities in Paterson corrected erroneous reports floating around that four people had been shot one night last week. It was only one, they said.

The 23-year-old victim was wounded at one of the city's most notorious corners -- Governor and Carroll streets, outside the Carroll Street Apartments -- shortly after 5 p.m. last Thursday, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said in a joint announcement.

She arrived at St. Joseph's University Medical Center in a private vehicle and was expected to survive her injuries, the city police Cease Fire Unit wrote in a post.

Reports "falsely circulated on social media" claimed that three other people were struck, as well -- but that was wrong, the unit added.

No one would say whether any suspects had been arrested or identified.

