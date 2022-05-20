One Of These Vehicles Is Not Like The Others: Repetitive Toll Evader Nabbed At Holland Tunnel

Mechanical devices that cover the license plates of vehicles gliding past Hudson River bridge and tunnel tolls were once a rarity. Exorbitant tolls have upped the ante, however.

This week, an observant Port Authority police officer at the Holland Tunnel caught yet another driver utilizing an electronic sliding panel to cover a rear plate, authorities said.

Quintin T. White, 41, of Brooklyn wasn't only one of several motorists who've failed to slip by the PAPD's watchful eye in recent weeks, Port Authority Spokeswoman Lenis Valens said.

He has also cheated the Port Authority and the MTA out of a whopping $24,151.49 while driving the black BMW, she said.

The sedan didn't have a front license plate when Quinn was stopped shortly after 7 a.m. this past Tuesday, Valens said. The rear plate was covered by the panel, she said.

Although someone else is the registered owner, Quinn admitted that he "drives the car regularly and is responsible for the owed tolls and fees," Valens said.

He also doesn't have a driver's license and has been using a learner's permit, she said.

Police charged Quinn with theft of services, tampering with public records or information and possession of burglary tools. They also issued several summonses relating to the unclear plates, toll evasion and driving status.

ALSO SEE:

Electronic Panel Hid License Plate At Holland Tunnel, Port Authority Police SayHigh-Tech Toll

Evader Nabbed By Port Authority PD

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.