One Dead, Three Critical: Police Vehicle Struck In Chain-Reaction Paterson Crash

A civilian was reportedly killed and three others critically injured in a chain-reaction crash involving a police car at one of Paterson's busiest intersections, according to initial reports.

Immediate details from what was a frightening scene were understandably sketchy.

The first crash occurred when a vehicle slammed into a police cruiser at Main and Market streets shortly after 3 p.m., responders said.

The suspect or suspects then got into another accident while fleeing, they said.

The driver reportedly then bailed out but was quickly captured on nearby Hamilton Street.

No fewer than four ambulances were called to the scene. At least three victims were taken to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center in the city.

It wasn't immediately clear how many were pedestrians or vehicle occupants.

The Passaic County Prosecutor's fatal accident unit was requested, along with Passaic County sheriff's investigators. The area was cordoned off indefinitely.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.