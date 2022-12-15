One Dead In Route 3 Crash, Authorities Confirm

One occupant was killed and an undetermined number injured in a predawn pileup on a Route 3 bridge, authorities confirmed.

The victim, who had to be extricated from the vehicle, died after being taken to Hackensack University Medical Center in traumatic arrest following the chain-reaction crash on the Passaic River Bridge's westbound side in Clifton shortly after 4:30 a.m, they said.

Another occupant reportedly complained of chest pains.

At least two SUVs and two sedans were involved. There was no immediate indication of the cause.

All westbound lanes were temporarily closed until at least noon as the wreckage was removed and an investigation involving the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office and Clifton police was begun.

Traffic was detoured onto Route 21 at the border of Rutherford and Clifton.

A series of other nearby minor accidents occurred within a few hours of the initial crash, area police reported.

