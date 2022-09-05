One Dead, Another Injured In Horrific Route 208 Crash

One occupant was killed and another hospitalized in a horrific Labor Day crash on Route 208, responders said.

The Toyota Camry careened went off the road and up a short embankment, where it slammed into a tree on the southbound highway just north of Goffle Road shortly after noon Monday.

An extended operation was required to remove the deceased victim.

The Hawthorne Volunteer Ambulance Corps took the other, an elderly woman, to the Valley Hospital in Ridgewood.

Firefighters wrapped a chain around the trunk of a large tree and connected it to the Camry to stabilize the vehicle, which hung precariously on the side of the embankment, as they extricated her.

Heavy wreckers responded along with a host of emergency responders, including local police and firefighters and Passaic County sheriff's officers.

Southbound Route 208 remained closed indefinitely at Grandview Avenue.

