One Confirmed Dead As Smoky Fire Consumes Passaic Restaurant

One person was confirmed dead in a fire Wednesday afternoon that devoured a Dominican restaurant in Passaic.

Mayor Hector Carlos Lora said he was trying to obtain information on the victim.

The smoky three-alarm blaze ignited in the rear of Santo Domingo Invita on Passaic Street shortly before 3:30 p.m.

Flames blew through the roof shortly after firefighters were ordered out of the 1½ -story brick building.

They had the main body of the blaze knocked down in under an hour but continued battling flame pockets.

No serious injuries were immediately reported.

