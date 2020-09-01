ON TV: Morris County Cafe Featured On ABC Drama 'Emergence'

If you were watching ABC's "Emergence" this week you may have recognized a local joint.

Characters Jo Evans and Agent Ryan Brooks ate together at Potbelly's Riverside Cafe, located on East Main Street in Rockaway.

The show follows police chief Evans who takes in a girl she found near the site of an accident mysterious as the girl's identity.

The scene in the episode titled "15 Years" was filmed on a frigid cold night last November, Potbelly's owner Rob Grow told the DailyRecord.

