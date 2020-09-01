Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford


ON TV: Morris County Cafe Featured On ABC Drama 'Emergence'

Cecilia Levine
Potbelly's Riverside Cafe on East Main Street in Rockaway.
Potbelly's Riverside Cafe on East Main Street in Rockaway. Photo Credit: Google Maps

If you were watching ABC's "Emergence" this week you may have recognized a local joint.

Characters Jo Evans and Agent Ryan Brooks ate together at Potbelly's Riverside Cafe, located on East Main Street in Rockaway.

The show follows police chief Evans who takes in a girl she found near the site of an accident mysterious as the girl's identity.

The scene in the episode titled "15 Years" was filmed on a frigid cold night last November, Potbelly's owner Rob Grow told the DailyRecord.

Click here to watch the episode.

