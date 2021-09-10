Contact Us
Olympian Accuses NJ Teacher Of Pulling Hijab From 7-Year-Old Student's Head

Cecilia Levine
Ibtihaj Muhammad is helping the Wyatt family tell their story.
Ibtihaj Muhammad is helping the Wyatt family tell their story. Photo Credit: Ibtihaj Muhammad Facebook

A North Jersey family is accusing their daughter's 7-year-old teacher of pulling her hijab from her head.

The Wyatts told ABC7 the incident happened at the Seth Boyden Elementary School in Maplewood.

The family's story took off when 2016 fencing Olympian Ibtihaj Muhammad shared the incident on social media, saying the teacher “forcibly removed the hijab of a second-grade student.”

An attorney representing the teacher told NJ Advance Media that Muhammad's allegations are "100 percent untrue."

The South Orange Maplewood School District is investigating, and released the following statement:

"The district takes matters of discrimination extremely seriously. 

"We remain committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion throughout our schools, including providing anti-bias and anti-racism training for all educators in the district on a regular basis."

Local activists called for the teacher's termination.

