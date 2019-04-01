Old Tappan Triplet Boy, 9, Claims Segregation After Being Banned From Sisters' Softball League

A 9-year-old boy from Old Tappan is claiming segregation after he was banned from playing with his sisters in their softball league.

Cayden Walsh is fighting to play with his sisters, Rylee and Kelsey, on the Old Tappan team coached by his dad, Will Walsh, NorthJersey.com reports .

The team is in an eight-town league for Northern Valley -- and Cayden says he just wants to play with his friends.

He wrote a letter in January to league officials: "I see no reason why boys can't play softball just because they are a different gender. If you ask me that sounds a lot like segregation."

And again, was told he couldn't play in the girls' league and he couldn't join them on the bench, either, the article says.

The league then changed its by-laws to reflect that it was an all-girls league, NorthJersey.com said.

Old Tappan's Recreation Commission Chairman Cort Gwon called Old Tappan a "forward thinking town," maintaining that Walsh would be allowed to play if it had its own league.

Walsh says he was threatened to be taken off coaching staff if he keeps pressing for Cayden to play, NorthJersey.com reports . But Walsh says standing up for his son is his priority.

