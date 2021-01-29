OH, DADDY: Hackensack Man Lied In ID'ing His Son As Hit-Run Driver, Teaneck Police Charge

UPDATE: A Hackensack man lied when he fingered his son as the driver of a hit-and-run pickup truck that struck and severely injured a Teaneck woman in a local shopping plaza parking lot, authorities said.

Edward O. Asante, 49, "initially told us his son was the driver," Police Chief Glenn O'Reilly said Friday afternoon. "He now admits to providing a false statement regarding his son being the driver."

The man behind the wheel of the 2014 Ford F-150 was Lynval A. Francis, 49, of Englewood, who works for Asante and doesn't have a valid driver's license, O'Reilly said.

Police charged Asante with hindering, the chief said.

They charged Francis with leaving the scene of an accident with injuries and endangering an injured victim, while issuing summonses for violations including being an unlicensed driver.

They also dismissed the charges against Asante's 27-year-old son, Andrew, also of Hackensack.

The 53-year-old victim remained hospitalized with injuries that were serious but not considered life-threatening after she was struck in the T-State Plaza lot at Teaneck Road and State Street shortly before 6:30 p.m. Thursday

After witnesses described the vehicle and the driver, detectives contacted the elder Asante, who blamed his son, the chief said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.