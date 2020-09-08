Officers' Small Gestures Leave Lasting Impression On Recent Morris County Widow

Small gestures by Morris County Sheriff officers left a lasting impression on a recent widow during a visit to county offices.

It all happened on July 28, during Kenneth E. Overby's trip to the Morris County Surrogate's Office to begin probating his late wife Delores' estate.

Officers Jonathan Feinberg and Tyler Bartol made sure that Overby's visit was a comfortable and easy one, despite having recently lost his wife of 42 years.

Feinberg and Bartol were overall particularly cordial, held doors and brought over a comfortable chair for Overby -- an author and poet who now uses a walker.

When he got home, the first thing he did was make sure their "exceptional service" was recognized.

Overby wrote individual "Best of the Best Awards" for Feinberg and Bartol, who “seemed to be driven by high inner work standards and the willingness to serve," Overby said.

Overby wanted to make sure the officers' conduct did not go unnoticed.

"In the climate of today, police are getting a bad rap," he said. "Most police are kind civil servants. I wanted to let the higher-ups know who the movers and shakers are."

Feinberg, a former Hopatcong Police Officer and current Mount Arlington Fire Department Captain, was sworn in to the Morris County Sheriff’s Office on April 22, 2019. Bartol, a former dispatcher for the Morris County Communications Center, was sworn in as a an officer on July 20, 2020.

Sheriff James M. Gannon congratulated the officers and has put the commendations in their personnel files.

“It is said that people won’t remember what you said but they will never forget how you made them feel," Gannon said in a note to the officers.

"I was happy to learn, although not surprised, that Mr. Overby received exceptional and informative assistance during his recent visit to the courthouse. The encounter left Mr. Overby with a more than favorable impression; an impression that inspired him to pen his remarks to you.

“We stand by our oath to serve. As such, we offer assistance, show respect and courtesy to all. You displayed these qualities to Mr. Overby during his visit. Thank you."

Overby most recently is the author of “From Glory to Glory,” a book of spiritual poetry, and “Say ‘Yes’ to the Prompting of the Holy Spirit.”

