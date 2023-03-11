Officer Critical After Shootout That Left Suspect Dead In South Jersey

A South Jersey police officer was in critical condition after a shootout that left him wounded and a suspect dead on Friday, March 10, according to authorities and those who knew the officer.

More than $9,000 had been raised on a GoFundMe for Deptford Police Officer Bobby Shisler as of 11 p.m.

The shootout occurred around 12:45 p.m. near Doman Avenue in Deptford, according to New Jersey Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin. Platkin said only that the officer was hospitalized and the suspect, who has not yet been identified, was killed.

Platkin's office was investigating as support swelled for Shisler.

