Offender Gets 8½ Without Parole For Sexually Assaulting Child In Passaic, Teaneck

A Passaic man must spend the next 8½ years in state prison before he’ll be eligible for parole for sexually assaulting a child at locations in the city and in Teaneck.

Ubaldo Flores-Mora, 42, sexually assaulted the victim at a home in Passaic and a business in Teaneck, authorities said following his September 2020 arrest.

Flores-Mora took a deal from prosecutors rather than go to trial, pleading guilty last November to two counts of first-degree aggravated sexual assault, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said in a joint statement.

This prevented the victim from having to testify in court.

In exchange, Superior Court Judge Justine A. Niccollai sentenced Flores-Mora on Wednesday, March 9, to 10 years in state prison, 85% of which he must serve under New Jersey’s No Early Release Act, they said.

Flores-Mora will remain under lifetime parole supervision and Megan’s Law registration following his release under the terms of the deal.

Passaic County Senior Assistant Prosecutor Alyssa DiSturco secured the plea agreement. Defense attorney Ron Bar Nadav represented Flores-Mora.

