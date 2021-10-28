Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Hudson Man Charged In Brutal Stabbing Death Of Popular Chef At Little Ferry Party
News

Off-Duty Passaic Police Officer Says He Was Shot At In Clifton

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Police car
Police car Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving (FILE) for DAILY VOICE

An off-duty City of Passaic police officer reported being shot at in Clifton on the way home from work earlier this week, authorities from both cities confirmed.

The officer told Clifton police that a Jeep Cherokee with heavy front-end damage was following him when someone in it opened fire at Main and Clifton avenues near the Walgreens around 11 p.m. Monday, they said.

The officer wasn't injured but went to St. Joseph's Regional Hospital in Paterson for an evaluation, they added.

Clifton police were investigating. The Passaic County Prosecutor's Office was notified.

Neither local police department would comment at this time.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.