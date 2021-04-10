Off-Duty NJ Officer Tried Strangling Woman In Domestic Violence Clash, Report Says

An off-duty Deptford Township police officer is accused of trying to strangle a woman during a domestic violence dispute, according to published reports.

Myron V. Ford, 36, was arrested and charged on Thursday at his apartment by Deptford police, NJ Advance Media says citing court records and a criminal complaint.

Ford was initially jailed and released after a court appearance, NJ.com reported.

Ford was charged with aggravated assault.

Click here for the full report from NJ.com.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.