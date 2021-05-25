Off-Duty Fort Lee Motorcycle Officer Injured In Route 208 Crash

UPDATE: An award-winning Fort Lee police motorcycle officer was released from the hospital after being injured in an off-duty crash Tuesday afternoon in Franklin Lakes.

Officer Alejandro Lorenzo was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center following the crash on southbound Route 208 near Summit Avenue shortly after 4:30 p.m.

Lorenzo, who's been with the department nearly 20 years, underwent a CT scan after initially complaining of hip pain.

The hips wasn't broken, as a law enforcement source initially reported.

"They're gonna need an MRI to make sure there are only soft-tissue issues," another source told Daily Voice.

A certified instructor, Lorenzo was returning after training new officers at the Bergen County Police Academy in Mahwah when the crash occurred, another officer said.

Lorenzo is the New Jersey Chapter president of the Untouchables Motorcycle Club, which organizes various events ranging from benefits for families of fallen law enforcement officers to cancer awareness fundraisers, among other philanthropic efforts.

He also teaches at Motorcycle Riding Centers in West Orange.

Lorenzo's wife and several officers rushed to HUMC following the crash.

