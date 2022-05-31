Octogenarian Plows Sedan Through Cliffside Park Construction Zone

An 84-year-old motorist escaped serious injury when she drove through a Cliffside Park construction zone and her sedan hit a truck Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

The woman, who lives in town, apparently was headed home when she turned her Toyota Camry left onto Anderson Avenue from eastbound Edgewater Road shortly before 1:30 p.m., Deputy Police Chief Vincent Capano said.

After steering around traffic safety cones, she continued over a trench plate as police tried to wave her down, Capano said.

The Toyota then struck a Joseph M. Sanzari construction truck, he said.

The woman didn't appear injured but was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center for precautionary reasons, the deputy chief said.

Her car was towed from the scene.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.