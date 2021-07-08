Oakland Sergeant Nabs Fast-Buck Paterson Pair Siphoning Cooking Grease From Local Eateries

A pair of grease bandits had just stolen 200 gallons of used cooking oil when an Oakland police sergeant stopped their commercial van, authorities said.

Inside, he found a large storage tank filled with grease.

Some thieves steal copper wire for black-market sale, ordinarily for drug money. Some hit no-questions-asked pawn shops after swiping jewelry or electronics.

For others, grease is the word.

What makes it so valuable?

Biodiesel.

Each year, an estimated billion and a half pounds of used oil is rendered into renewable fuel -- in the process releasing about 85% fewer carbon emissions than its petroleum-based predecessor.

It provides an attractive, low-risk hustle for thieves who annually swipe $75 million worth of used grease, on average, for sale on the black market, authorities say.

And that’s not small potatoes.

The pair arrested by Sgt. Michael Griffin were tapping a local black market that fluctuates but is currently paying $7 a pound, Oakland Police Lt. Christian Eldridge said Thursday.

A gallon of grease weighs about eight pounds, he said.

Cruising around in a GMC Savana, the pair tried four locations in all, Eldridge said. They succeeded at one but were blocked by owners at the other three, the lieutenant said.

Then Griffin stopped them for an equipment violation near the Dogwood Hill School just off Route 202.

Wilfrinso Jimenez-Castillo, 21, and Yonnil Reyes, 22, both of Paterson were each charged with burglary and theft before being released pending court action.

