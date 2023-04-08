Contact Us
Oakland PD Busts NY Man With Stolen Credit Card, Driver's License, Meth, More: Police

Frank Anunziata
Frank Anunziata Photo Credit: BCJ

A New York State man who tried using a stolen credit card at a lumber store in Oakland also had a driver’s license in someone else’s name, crystal meth and hypodermic needles in his vehicle, authorities said.

Frank Anunziata, 37, was charged with theft, credit card theft, forgery and possession of false documents, drugs and paraphernalia after an employee called police, Capt. Timothy Keenan said.

Anunziata was also wanted on warrants of out Lawrence Township, NJ, and Stamford, CT, records show.

He was sent to the Bergen County Jail only to be released the next day by a Superior Court judge under New Jersey’s bail reform law, Keenan said.

