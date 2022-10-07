NYPD Guns Down Armed Man Who Threatened To Kill NY Governor, City Police Chief: Authorities

NYPD officers shot and killed a man who opened fire on them after threatening to kill them, assassinate New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and "blow up" the world, authorities said.

Raul Hardy, 60, also said he intended to kill and NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell before Saturday night’s fatal encounter occurred in Queens.

Hardy made the threats via a series of 911 calls to police, NYPD Chief of Patrol Jeffrey Maddrey told reporters.

“He clearly stated that he was going to blow the head off of the first police officers that he saw,” Maddrey added. “A short time later he made another 911 call and he basically reiterated the same thing.”

A contingent of uniformed officers went to Hardy’s home on 116th Avenue in the Cambria Heights section with guns drawn around 6 p.m. Saturday, the chief said.

Hardy emerged from the home, answered police by name and refused to show his hands or cooperate, authorities said.

Then he opened fire, they said.

Six officers returned more than 100 rounds, Maddrey said.

They then tried to save his life.

Hardy was pronounced dead at a local hospital a short time later.

No officers were wounded, the chief said.

A cousin told a reporter that Hardy had been arrested on domestic violence charges in the past but that he didn’t know him to have any guns.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.