NYPD Getting Help Fighting Rising Gun Violence From NY State Troopers, Governor Promises

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said she's sending state troopers into New York City to fight the spike in gun violence that city police say has been fueled by bail reform.

Mayor Eric Adams begged the governor for help after surveillance video was shared of an 11-month-old shot in the face when a gun battle broke out in the Bronx.

CrimeStoppers offered a reward for information that could help find the shooter.

It was just the latest high-profile killing on Gotham's streets this month.

Three police officers have been shot and a 19-year-old Burger King employee killed by an armed robber since Adams was sworn in as mayor three weeks ago.

In addition to sending troopers, the governor told CBS2's Marcia Kramer, state authorities are working with their law enforcement partners in states such as Pennsylvania to try and stop guns that are legally obtained there and then brought into the city.

"If we catch them at the (New York) Thruway stops and we stop them before they can even do harm, then we’re making progress,” she said.

SEE: State Police To Be Sent To New York City To Help NYPD Combat Gun Violence (CBS2)

Hochul promised that there won't be the same lack of cooperation that had been seen between former Gov. Cuomo and city officials.

"There has not been a close relationship between Albany and the city for a long time," she told reporters. "It’s not exactly news here, but for a decade there has not been that collaboration.

“The fear is real and the anxiety is real and I’m working now," the governor said. "We’re in this together."

Paul DiGiacomo, president of the NYPD Detectives Endowment Association, cited the "direct correlation" of bail reform to shootings and other violent crime in the city.

Real change requires lawmakers to roll back the laws that may have eased overcrowding in prisons but put more dangerous criminals on the street, he said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.