NYC Woman Follows Fatal Leap From Hudson Yards Vessel With Heartbreaking Instagram Post

A 24-year-old New York City woman leapt to her death from the Vessel in Hudson Yards on Tuesday.

Yocheved Gourarie, of Crown Heights, Brooklyn, scheduled an Instagram post to publish the following day, where she assured strangers and loved ones alike: "I am no longer in pain."

Last February, Somerset County native Peter DeSalvo, 19, took a fatal plunge from the landmark structure.

Gourarie was the valedictorian of her graduating class at Shalhevet High School, and went on to graduate with a perfect GPA from highly-selective Macauly Honors College at CUNY, The Village Sun reports.

Gourarie's Facebook page was overflowing with condolences, remembering her as a "shining light" who "personified kindness, compassion and empathy."

An unwavering mental health awareness advocate, Gourarie had been open about her struggles with an eating disorder on her Instagram page. She did not seek help for depression until recently, she said.

"If you're reading this, I'm gone," reads Gourarie's final Instagram post, published Dec. 23.

"All of you have made my lief so much more full, brighter, and happier than i would have been without you. Your support, your encouragement, your hugs, your invitations, your smiles, your texts, your tagging me in memes you think I'd find funny.

"None of you could have done anything -- or done more -- to prevent this from happening. You all did your absolute best and for that I am eternally grateful.

"I hope you can find some comfort in knowing I am no longer in pain.

"I love you."

