NYC Mom Who Fled With Young Daughter After Infant Son Died Found At South Hackensack Motel

EXCLUSIVE: A Queens woman who went missing with her 2-year-old daughter after the NYPD began investigating the death of her infant son was located Thursday afternoon at a South Hackensack motel, Daily Voice has learned.

South Hackensack and Hackensack police found Carla Garriques at the Travelodge by Wyndham off Route 46 after the NYPD pinged her cellphone there, law enforcement sources said.

Garriques was with her 2-year-old daughter, who was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center in the custody of the state Division of Child Protection and Permanency, they said.

No charges had been filed or detainers issued as authorities in Bergen County conferred with their colleagues in New York City late Thursday afternoon into early evening.

City police had stopped short of calling Garriques either a suspect or person of interest pending the results of an autopsy on her 7-month-old son.

Authorities had achieved their goal of "recovering the daughter, who may have been in danger," one source said.

A city caseworker had gone to their Jamaica home to take custody of the girl on Saturday while authorities investigated the death of young Kameri Garriques the night before, the NYPD said. Both were gone, authorities said.

Garriques, who has a history of drug abuse, dialed 911 last Friday and said the boy was unresponsive, the NYPD said. Although there were no obvious signs of trauma, authorities said he appeared underweight and malnourished.

Paramedics took Kameri to Jamaica Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Garriques reportedly has two other children who live with their father.

The NYPD released photos of her and her daughter on Tuesday while asking the public for help finding them.

