NYC Man Charged With Attempted Murder In Englewood Shooting Where Child Was Present

Detectives have charged an accused gunman and three other people in connection with a shooting in Englewood last month.

A 2-year-old child was at the Forest Park Gardens apartment when the 27-year-old victim was shot in the leg on Feb. 3, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

The man was treated at Englewood Hospital and Medical Center before being released.

Police initially arrested Dasia Bethea, 27, who lives in the apartment, and Dana Proctor, 44, of McDonough, GA on child endangerment charges the following day.

They also charged both of them and Tierney Thompson, 48, of West Harlem with hindering the arrest of the suspected shooter.

All three were released and their arrests weren’t yet made public while detectives continued to home in on their prime suspect.

This past Wednesday, the NYPD arrested Lavar Proctor, 44, on drug charges and for unlawfully wearing an armored vest in the Bronx, March 2, Musella said.

His detectives charged Proctor with attempted murder, child endangerment and weapons offenses, the prosecutor said.

Proctor remained held on Rikers Island pending extradition to New Jersey.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.