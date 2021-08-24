NYC Man Charged As Accomplice In Dumping Escort's Body In Barrel On Bergen County Street

A Queens man was charged with helping illegally dispose the naked body of a New York City escort in a barrel left on a quiet Bergen County street.

In announcing the arrest of Aquellio Parker, 29, early Tuesday evening, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella didn't say how authorities believe Nicole Flanagan, 44, also of Queens, died.

The prosecutor also didn't identify the person who authorities believe is the primary suspect in Flanagan's death. He did allege that Parker "assisted in moving" her remains "from New York to Ridgefield Park."

Flanagan's naked body was found in a 55-gallon barrel just off Teaneck Road the morning of Aug. 13.

It had no signs of physical abuse, the sources told Daily Voice, adding that an autopsy by the Bergen County Medical Examiner's Office would help determine how she died.

Parker, of Springfield Gardens, turned himself in to the NYPD on Sunday, Musella said.

He remained held pending extradition to New Jersey to face charges of being an accomplice to "desecrating, damaging, disturbing, moving, concealing and/or destroying human remains," the prosecutor said.

Flanagan, who had a minor criminal history, worked as an escort, the New York Post reported. She was identified through fingerprints, it said.

A mother of three, Flanagan had lived in Greenwich, CT and in the Fordham section of the Bronx, a family member told Daily Voice last week.

She was living in the Corona section of Queens when she died, Musella said Tuesday.

Sources said Flanagan also listed a 22nd-floor apartment at 95 Wall Street in Manhattan's Financial District as a residence, prompting detectives to obtain a search warrant for the unit last week.

Investigators also seized security footage that captured images of Flanagan entering the building with a man the night before her body was found, according to the Post.

INSET: Nicole Flanagan CBS2 NEWS

The surveillance video reportedly shows the same man later rolling the barrel with Flanagan’s body in it out of the building on a luggage rack before it was loaded into a U-Haul van.

Police sources didn't provide a name but identified him as a member of a Queens-based gang known as SNOW ("Showin' N***as Our Worth").

The container eventually was left alongside garbage barrels on Hobart Street near the corner of Teaneck Road in Ridgefield Park.

Trash haulers ignored the container the next morning because it wasn't standard size while emptying the others, a law enforcement source told Daily Voice.

Temperatures were pushing toward triple digits when the stench eventually brought a police officer who opened the barrel, saw what was inside and closed it, the source said. The area was cordoned off and the barrel was brought to the Bergen County Medical Examiner’s Office, he said. READ MORE....

