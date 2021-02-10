NYC COVID-19 Capacities: Yankee Stadium Can Have Fans On Opening Day, All 5,425 Of Them

Following New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s announcement Wednesday that large arenas in the Empire State can reopen at 10% capacity in less than two weeks, some fans began crunching numbers.

First, know that you’ll have to present a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the game or event. You’ll also have to wear a mask and social distance, of course.

The Bronx Bombers launch the 2021 season with a six-game homestand beginning Opening Day, April 1, against the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Metropolitans, who open the season on the road, begin their first 2021 homestand against the Florida Marlins on April 8.

Gov. Phil Murphy hasn’t yet given a similar go-ahead in New Jersey, which would affect venues that hold more than 10,000 people, including Prudential Center, PNC Bank Center, Red Bull Stadium, the Meadowlands Racetrack, Monmouth Park, the BB&T Pavilion and, of course, MetLife Stadium.

Here’s 10% of reported capacity at nearby major New York City venues:

5,425 at Yankee Stadium;

4,192 at Citi Field;

2,079 at Madison Square Garden;

1,900 at Barclays Center.

FYI: The Knicks play the Golden State Warriors at the Garden on Feb. 23. The Nets play the Sacramento Kings at home that same night.

