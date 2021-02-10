Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

News

NYC COVID-19 Capacities: Yankee Stadium Can Have Fans On Opening Day, All 5,425 Of Them

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
It can happen.
It can happen. Photo Credit: https://www.facebook.com/Mets

Following New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s announcement Wednesday that large arenas in the Empire State can reopen at 10% capacity in less than two weeks, some fans began crunching numbers.

We took care of that already (see below).

First, know that you’ll have to present a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the game or event. You’ll also have to wear a mask and social distance, of course.

The Bronx Bombers launch the 2021 season with a six-game homestand beginning Opening Day, April 1, against the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Metropolitans, who open the season on the road, begin their first 2021 homestand against the Florida Marlins on April 8.

Gov. Phil Murphy hasn’t yet given a similar go-ahead in New Jersey, which would affect venues that hold more than 10,000 people, including Prudential Center, PNC Bank Center, Red Bull Stadium, the Meadowlands Racetrack, Monmouth Park, the BB&T Pavilion and, of course, MetLife Stadium.

Here’s 10% of reported capacity at nearby major New York City venues:

  • 5,425 at Yankee Stadium;
  • 4,192 at Citi Field;
  • 2,079 at Madison Square Garden;
  • 1,900 at Barclays Center.

FYI: The Knicks play the Golden State Warriors at the Garden on Feb. 23. The Nets play the Sacramento Kings at home that same night.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.