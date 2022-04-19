NYC Businessman Indicted For Evading Taxes From $4.1M NJ Company Buyout

A shareholder with a New Jersey-based home warranty company ducked more than $250,000 in taxes from the sale of his stock, federal authorities charged.

In exchange for his shares, the Edison company agreed to pay David Seruya, 42, of Brooklyn more than $4.1 million, the Justice Department said.

The deal included a lump sum payment and installment payments spread out over 24 months, federal authorities said.

On three straight tax returns, from 2014 through 2016, Seruya gave his return preparer “false and incomplete income information,” underreporting the income he received from the sale, an indictment returned in U.S. District Court in Brooklyn alleges.

Trial Attorney Shawn Noud of the Tax Division and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Carolyn Silane for the Eastern District of New York are handling the case, investigated by members of the IRS-Criminal Investigation Newark Field Office.

Acting Deputy Assistant Attorney General Stuart M. Goldberg of the Justice Department’s Tax Division, U.S. Attorney Breon Peace for the Eastern District of New York and Acting Special Agent in Charge Tammy Tomlins of IRS-Criminal Investigation Newark Field Office made the announcement.

Seruya, previously of Allenhurst, remained free on bond pending further court action.

