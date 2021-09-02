NY Yankees Radio Voice John Sterling Rescued From Floodwaters In Edgewater

Among those rescued from rising floodwaters in North Jersey late Wednesday was "the voice of the Yankees," radio broadcaster John Sterling of Edgewater. The hero: His Spanish-language counterpart.

Although the Bronx Bombers were playing the Angels in California, WFAN still has its game crew working remotely. While Sterling's partner, Suzyn Waldman, has often worked from home, he's been calling road games from his WFAN booth in the Bronx.

Wednesday night's Yankees victory wrapped up shortly after 10 p.m.

"Usually when we finish a game, John is the first one to leave," Yankees Spanish-language radio broadcaster "Rickie Ricardo" told WFAN's "Moose & Maggie" Thursday afternoon.

"I stick around cause I do the Spanish postgame," Ricardo said. "I'm the last one to leave the stadium."

Sterling, 83, is a sure bet for the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame. He'll no doubt have a plaque someday in Monument Park. Over a 30-year period beginning in 1989, he called 5,060 straight Yankees games.

Like him or not, baseball fans in the New York metropolitan area and beyond immediately recognize Sterling's signature home runs calls, as well as "theeeeeee Yankees win!" when the last out of a victory is recorded.

Sterling was headed home Wednesday night when his Cadillac stalled in water from the overflowing Hudson River across from Admiral's Walk on southbound River Road in Edgewater.

Our own @RR_RicardoFAN is a hero? Indeed, he told @MandMWFAN on today's #OutToLunch how he rescued a stranded John Sterling after last night's Yankees game. pic.twitter.com/KRkCKWUa3N — WFAN Sports Radio (@WFAN660) September 2, 2021

Waldman, perhaps sensing trouble, called him a short time later. Discovering his plight, she called Ricardo as he crossed the darkened George Washington Bridge in his Jeep.

"For years I've seen how bad it gets flooded on River Road in Edgewater," said Ricardo, who lives a mile or so down the road in West New York. "And with the kind of rain we had last night, I could only imagine."

Ricardo, whose real name is Jorge Lima Jr., told Marc Malusis and Maggie Gray that Sterling sounded "very calm" when he reached him after battling spotty cell service. He said he kept Sterling on the phone until he reached the area.

At least 25 vehicles in all were stranded, turned "in all directions" by the floodwaters, Ricardo said. Sterling's wheels were "completely covered in water," he said.

He rolled up his pant legs, found Sterling "kinda shell-shocked" and reminded him to take his vehicle documents.

Ricardo drove Sterling about a half-mile to his apartment -- which became an adventure in itself because of all the closed roads. He thanked Fort Lee, Edgewater and North Bergen police for their guidance.

Yankees TV broadcaster Michael Kay broke the news on his afternoon show on Yes and ESPN radio.

He praised Waldman for thinking quickly and Ricardo for coming to the rescue.

"Who knows what would have happened?" Kay said.

