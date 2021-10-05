NY Waterway Rolls Out Free Shuttle Bus Services From Edgewater, Fort Lee To Port Imperial

NY Waterway has rolled out a free weekday shuttle bus service.

The bus will run between Edgewater and the Port Imperial Ferry Terminal in Weehawken, where ferry customers can connect with direct ferries to Midtown and Downtown Manhattan, the NY Waterway announced.

The bus service is a temporary measure prior to relaunching ferry service from Edgewater.

Buses run once an hour between Edgewater Ferry Landing and Port Imperial Ferry Terminal between 6:20 a.m. and 9:20 a.m.

Buses leave Port Imperial for Edgewater every 20 minutes between 4:20 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Click here for the service schedule.

To put more people in reach of the service, residents of Fort Lee and Edgewater will be able to take free local town buses -- which are resuming service to the Edgewater Ferry Landing, also beginning May 10.

Get updates at 1-800-53-FERRY 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday through Friday.

NY Waterway customer service is now reachable on WhatsApp at 201-988-0012.

