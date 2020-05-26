NY, NJ, CT Among Country’s Worst Health Infrastructures For Coronavirus, Survey Says

New York, New Jersey and Connecticut were among the least prepared states in the U.S. for the coronavirus pandemic, a recent survey found.

Although a good part of the county was caught unprepared for COVID-19's magnitude – running out of both hospital space and supplies for doctors and nurses – some states’ healthcare systems “were better equipped to deal with the onslaught of the virus than others,” a Wallethub study found .

Connecticut ranked No. 50 – the worst -- in overall public health preparedness for the pandemic.

New York finished 50th in lowest total public health emergency preparedness funding, while also ranking fifth-highest in public health care spending and 47th in the overall rankings.

New Jersey finished 49th in lowest public hospital system quality and No. 42 overall.

WalletHub said it used 14 metrics to compare the 50 states.

It also consulted a panel of experts, asking specific questions:

In evaluating the states with the best health infrastructure for handling the coronavirus outbreak, what are the top five indicators?

What are the biggest challenges for hospitals in responding to COVID-19 and what strategies can be used in order to mitigate these challenges?

In response to the coronavirus pandemic, telemedicine has experienced an unprecedented surge in demands. What measures can be taken in order to ensure access to telehealth services and thus avoiding exposure of the vulnerable population?

How could local authorities best support hospitals and healthcare providers responding to COVID-19?

