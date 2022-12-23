NY Jets Assistant, Garfield Native Miles Austin Suspended One Year By NFL For Gambling

New York Jets receivers coach Miles Austin has been suspended for a minimum of a year by the NFL for violating the league's gambling policy, it was announced Friday night.

Austin, 38, a Garfield (NJ) High School and Monmouth College graduate who once played wide receiver for the Dallas Cowboys and later the Philadelphia Eagles, is appealing the decision, various sources reported on Dec. 23.

ESPN's Adam Schefter and Rich Cimini broke the news.

The National Football League, in turn, issued a statement confirming the suspension and Austin's plans to appeal.

"The league will have no further comment until that appeal has been resolved," the NFL's statement said.

The undrafted two-time Pro Bowler apparently must serve out his term of suspension before he's able to apply to be reinstated.

Austin's attorney and agent, William P. Deni Jr., told several media outlets that Austin didn't wager on NFL or college games.

"The NFL suspended Miles Austin for wagering from a legal mobile account on table games and non-NFL professional sports," Deni said. "Miles did not wager on any NFL game in violation of the gambling policy for NFL personnel. He has been fully cooperative with the NFL's investigation."

Sources confirmed Deni's contention while also noting that Austin was believed to have made the bets while at a team facility, which violates league rules.

They also said that Austin hasn't been around the team since Tuesday.

The news comes a day after a demoralizing loss at MetLife Stadium to the Jacksonville Jaguars in which the Jets managed just three points and quarterback Zack Wilson was (once again) booed and (once again) benched.

Austin, who retired from playing in 2015 after 10 seasons with three teams (the Cleveland Browns were the other) joined the Jets with new head coach Robert Saleh last season after being an offensive quality control coach with the San Francisco 49ers.

He's extremely well known in New Jersey for how much he gives back to the community, particularly when it involves youngsters.

