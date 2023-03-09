NY Fugitive Wanted For Trashing GF's Bogota Apartment, Pulling Fire Alarm Caught, Brought To NJ

A Bronx resident who trashed his girlfriend's Bogota garden apartment and then pulled a fire alarm that emptied the complex was extradited to New Jersey to face charges, authorities said.

That could be problematic, however.

Officers called to the scene chased Erison J. Borbon, 28, as he sped away from the River Road apartment complex in a 2010 BMW late close to midnight on Dec. 4, 2022, Police Sgt. Geoffrey Cole said.

The excessive speed convinced them to terminate the pursuit out of concerns for public safety, Cole said.

Police charged Borbon with circulating a false report of impending disaster, resisting arrest, hindering his arrest, criminal mischief and harassment, then issued a national alert seeking his arrest.

Borbon ducked authorities for more than two months before the NYPD stopped the BMW and arrested him on Feb. 22, records show.

Borbon -- who's listed in criminal records as a Dominican national -- was extradited to New Jersey and booked into the Bergen County Jail on Tuesday, March 7.

Records show he was released the very next day, but it wasn't immediately clear whether he'd been freed under New Jersey's bail reform law or handed over to ICE for a federal hearing on his immigration status.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.