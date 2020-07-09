Nutley Native Misdiagnosed With Benign Tumor Battling Rare Liver Cancer

A 19-year-old Nutley native has spent the last year in and out of the hospital battling a rare cancer that doctors initially thought was a benign tumor.

Gianna Signorile isn't fighting alone, though -- she's got her community's support.

More than $68,600 had been raised as of Monday on a GoFundMe for the University of Maryland School of Business student.

Signorile was misdiagnosed with the benign tumor in September 2019 after painful symptoms and multiple tests, the campaign says.

But things only got worse and, last May, she was diagnosed with Fibrolamellar Carcinoma (FLC), the GoFundMe says.

As of July 31, Signorile was recovering from a nearly 16-hour surgery to remove tumors and lymph nodes in her body at a hospital in Chicago. Shortly after, Signorile experienced complications and was intubated with sepsis and pneumonia, her mom, Dawn Signorile, said.

"Gianna is a true fighter and working every day to become stronger and stronger to recover and eventually walk out of this hospital stronger than ever," her mom says.

Click here to donate.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.