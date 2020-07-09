Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Police Nab 4 After Stolen Car Crashes At Route 4, 17 In Paramus
News

Nutley Native Misdiagnosed With Benign Tumor Battling Rare Liver Cancer

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Gianna Signorile of Nutley
Gianna Signorile of Nutley Photo Credit: Gianna Signorile Facebook photo

A 19-year-old Nutley native has spent the last year in and out of the hospital battling a rare cancer that doctors initially thought was a benign tumor.

Gianna Signorile isn't fighting alone, though -- she's got her community's support.

More than $68,600 had been raised as of Monday on a GoFundMe for the University of Maryland School of Business student.

Signorile was misdiagnosed with the benign tumor in September 2019 after painful symptoms and multiple tests, the campaign says.

But things only got worse and, last May, she was diagnosed with Fibrolamellar Carcinoma (FLC), the GoFundMe says.

As of July 31, Signorile was recovering from a nearly 16-hour surgery to remove tumors and lymph nodes in her body at a hospital in Chicago. Shortly after, Signorile experienced complications and was intubated with sepsis and pneumonia, her mom, Dawn Signorile, said.

"Gianna is a true fighter and working every day to become stronger and stronger to recover and eventually walk out of this hospital stronger than ever," her mom says.

Click here to donate.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.