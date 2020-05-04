'Numbers Are Suspect': New Low Of NJ Coronavirus Cases Likely Due To System Outage

A network outage may have been to blame for the suspiciously low number of coronavirus cases reported Monday, Gov. Phil Murphy said.

New Jersey saw an additional 1,621 new positive coronavirus cases overnight Sunday bringing the statewide total to 128,269.

Overnight Saturday, there were more than 2,912 new cases reported in the state.

"I believe right up front these numbers are suspect," Murphy said during the COVID-19 briefing. "The number of new cases may be low as result of a network outage Sunday that may have prevented all cases from being processed."

"I hope history will prove me wrong but I believe sadly that is the case."

The rate of doubling for new cases has slowed to 30 days in every county aside from Salem County, where new cases continue to double every seven days, Murphy noted, referencing the color-coded map.

Reopening the parks over the weekend for the first time in more than five weeks was "generally a positive experience," Murphy said.

ALSO SEE: NJ Schools Closed For Remainder Of Year

The only exception was a lack of people wearing masks, the governor said, noting between 80 and 90 percent of park visitors did not have masks.

"We've heard stories like this up and down the state," Murphy said.

However, parks will remain open as officials continue monitoring the number of cases over the next few days.

"There were very few incidents of knucklehead behavior," Murphy said. "Thank you for allowing us to pass this important test."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.