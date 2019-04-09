Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: South Hackensack Handyman Charged With Molesting Pre-Teenage Girl
News

NSFW: Woman Twerks, Flashes Cabin Before Being Kicked Off Newark-Bound Flight (VIDEO)

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Troubles began when the woman refused to turn off her phone before takeoff March 27, the YouTube's video description says.
Troubles began when the woman refused to turn off her phone before takeoff March 27, the YouTube's video description says. Video Credit: ViralHog

Recently-released video footage of a woman shows a woman twerking and flashing Spirit Airlines passengers before being kicked off the Newark-bound flight from Orlando.

Troubles began when the woman refused to turn off her phone before takeoff March 27, the YouTube's video description says.

The woman stood in the aisle yelling and cursing at passengers -- with their phones out recording -- before grabbing her bags out of the overhead compartment.

One passenger commended her "trashiness," which only sparked more chaos.

Watch video above (courtesy of ViralHog, YouTube).

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.