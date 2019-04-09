NSFW: Woman Twerks, Flashes Cabin Before Being Kicked Off Newark-Bound Flight (VIDEO)

Recently-released video footage of a woman shows a woman twerking and flashing Spirit Airlines passengers before being kicked off the Newark-bound flight from Orlando.

Troubles began when the woman refused to turn off her phone before takeoff March 27, the YouTube's video description says.

The woman stood in the aisle yelling and cursing at passengers -- with their phones out recording -- before grabbing her bags out of the overhead compartment.

One passenger commended her "trashiness," which only sparked more chaos.

Watch video above (courtesy of ViralHog, YouTube).

