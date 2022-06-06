NOT TODAY, PAL: Fair Lawn Senior Turns Tables On 'Grandparent Scam' Artists

Not everyone falls for the "grandchild in trouble" scam.

A Fair Lawn senior citizen who’d been targeted by scammers quickly figured out what was what and immediately called police.

Detective Chris O’Shaughnessy responded to the Barry Place home after someone claiming to be a lawyer called a resident there and asked for $11,000 bail to get the would-be victim's granddaughter out of jail, Sgt. Brian Metzler said.

A woman was waiting outside to pick up the money, the caller said.

O’Shaughnessy found the woman, 21-year-old Destiny Gonzalez of New York, NY, “whose story would keep changing during questioning,” Metzler said.

She was charged with obstruction and released, the sergeant said. Meanwhile, an investigation was continuing.

The resident who paused and got help instead of immediately responding to what was meant to sound like an urgent demand wisely avoided being taken, Metzler noted.

The sergeant cautioned others to do the same and beware of criminals who look to prey on their vulnerability.

“Consult a family member or call your local police department if you are being pressured to pay,” he said.

Courts, legitimate lawyers and others involved in the criminal system will not call asking for money -- and no legitimate entity will ask you to hand over cash or gift cards, Metzer said.

Anyone who does is a scammer, he said.

Those with elderly family or friends are asked to share the warning with them.

