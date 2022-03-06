Not THAT Jack Bauer: Wrong-Way Driver Caught With Meth, LSD For Sale, Mahwah PD Says

A Park Ridge motorist who drove into a Mahwah hotel parking lot through the exit was busted by township detectives with crystal meth and LSD for sale, authorities said.

Jack Cassidy Bauer, 33, “exhibited extremely nervous behavior when asked routine questions” after they approached his 2002 Subaru Legacy on Thursday, Capt. Guido Bussinelli said.

A search of the vehicle turned up the meth, acid, some Ecstasy, Xanax and drug paraphernalia, the captain said.

Bauer was charged with various drug offenses -- including first-degree possession of LSD with the intent to sell it – and sent to the Bergen County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack, Bussinelli said.

Participating in the investigation and arrest were Detective Lt. Kevin Hebert, Detective Sgt. Eric Larsen, Detective Timothy Letavish and Officer Nicholas Williams.

