Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: HERO: Firefighter Rescues Suicidal Woman From Route 17 Overpass Leap
News

NOT IN SERVICE: Hoboken PATH Station Will Be Closed All Weekend

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Hoboken's PATH station will be closed all weekend.
Hoboken's PATH station will be closed all weekend. Photo Credit: PATH Twitter

Hoboken's PATH station will be closed all weekend long.

Beginning 12:01 a.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday, the station will be closed for "necessary signal equipment maintenance."

The Journal Square line will be running, although overcrowding is possible.

Here's what PATH riders should know:

  • NJ Transit will cross honor PATH riders on the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail around-the-clock when Hoboken station is closed.
  • Service will operate direct between JSQ-33 and will not stop at Hoboken.
  • World Trade Center Station will be open. Service on the NWK-WTC line will be operating a normal weekend schedule.

Click here for more.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.