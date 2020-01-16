NOT IN SERVICE: Hoboken PATH Station Will Be Closed All Weekend

Hoboken's PATH station will be closed all weekend long.

Beginning 12:01 a.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday, the station will be closed for "necessary signal equipment maintenance."

The Journal Square line will be running, although overcrowding is possible.

Here's what PATH riders should know:

NJ Transit will cross honor PATH riders on the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail around-the-clock when Hoboken station is closed.

Service will operate direct between JSQ-33 and will not stop at Hoboken.

World Trade Center Station will be open. Service on the NWK-WTC line will be operating a normal weekend schedule.

Click here for more.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.