Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Donor Drive Aims To Deliver Kidney For Beloved North Jersey Grandmother
News

NOT A PRETTY SIGHT: '97 Porsche Boxster Slams Into Tree In Ridgewood

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
West Glen Avenue in Ridgewood on Saturday, Feb. 25
West Glen Avenue in Ridgewood on Saturday, Feb. 25 Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

No injuries were reported after a 1997 Porche Boxster skidded head-on into a tree Saturday afternoon in Ridgewood.

All Points Towing removed the convertible following the crash on West Glen Avenue just after the railroad bridge headed toward Upper Boulevard.

Ridgewood police are investigating the cause.

1997 was the first model year for the Boxster, which seats two, has its engine in the back and is one of Porsche's simplest and most affordable vehicles even today.

Built to last, it was also Porsche's most popular car for more than a decade.

Today it can fetch anywhere from $10,000 to $15,000, according to most vehicle reference sites.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this account.

to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.