Norwood Man Says Rabbi Falsely Accused Him Of Stalking, Harassment

A special needs children’s activist from Norwood with a history of legal tangles presented a cellphone video that he said is proof that a rabbi who accused him of stalking and harassment wasn’t telling the truth.

WATCH THE VIDEO: https://www.facebook.com/Drive4Rebecca/videos/284945609027211/

According to police reports, Rabbi David-Seth Kirshner said he spotted Jonathan Singer’s car across from his synagogue as he walked down Piermont Road carrying an umbrella in the rain the morning of Oct. 27, 2018.

The driver shouted and pointed something at him that he later learned was a cellphone, the rabbi stated in the police report.

He said he “was very frightened” when he realized that the driver was Singer.

“I was confident he was going to drive his car towards me, perhaps to run me over,” Kirshner said in his sworn statement to police, a copy of which was supplied by Singer. “I also did not know if he had a weapon in his car and would exit the car and look for a physical altercation or perhaps try to stab me.

“I was very anxious that he had a gun in his car and would begin shooting at me.”

Right there the rabbi lied, Singer claims in a message to Daily Voice, noting that Kirshner “saw me many times driving by.”

Kirshner told police that he “did not engage with Mr. Singer at all. I sought shelter and ran to the first home near me. I vigorously knocked on the door and asked the owner to call 911. I yelled for Singer to ‘Stay there.’

“He then continued to yell at me and sped away.”

Singer, who recorded the entire encounter from the driver’s seat of his Ford Mustang, claims the video clearly shows that the rabbi lied again.

Kirshner, in fact, told him to “hold on a minute,” Singer said, adding that the rabbi then “walked casually to the house.”

After Kirshner reported the incident to them, Closter police consulted with an assistant Bergen County prosecutor in Hackensack, police records show. They then arrested Singer on stalking and harassment charges.

Nearly four months after the incident, the case has yet to be resolved.

Why there's a conflict between the two men, who Singer said were once good friends, wasn't immediately clear.

Kirshner, in his statement, said Singer’s actions “have been erratic and egregious for months. I have been a consistent target of his wrath.”

Singer, in turn, claims that he’d sent the rabbi “only a few emails.”

Kirshner also told police in his statement that Singer “continually drives to and from the Temple looking to harass congregants and threaten me at times of Temple worship, as he did during the High Holiday season.”

Singer claims he drives by the temple “every year.”

When he reached Temple Emanu-El that day, Kirshner told police, he “immediately called my wife and told her to lock all the doors and set the alarms to our house and not to exit our home. This is no way for our family, especially our children, to live.”

The rabbi stated that he later learned at worship service of a shooting at a temple in Pittsburgh by Robert Bowers, a white, middle-aged man who killed 11 people in the deadliest attack ever on Jews in the U.S.

“Considering the event of stalking that occurred in [that incident], I was too afraid to walk home,” Kirshner said in his statement. “I asked our security details to drive me and our other clergy home so as not to be subject to more stalking and harassment threats by Mr. Singer.”

Singer, in turn, claims that Bowers, the alleged perpetrator of the Pittsburgh shooting, is anti-Semitic and that Singer himself is Jewish and goes to temple. “I am kosher,” he said.

Singer also accuses the rabbi of using the Pittsburgh massacre “to get police to act” against him.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.