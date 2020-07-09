North Jersey Surgeon With Star-Studded Client List Faces Lawsuit For Botched Nose Job

A triple board certified North Jersey and NYC plastic surgeon who has a star-studded list of clients is facing a lawsuit for a botched a nose job intended to correct a breathing issue -- then forging documents, the New York Post reports.

Arevik Khurdayan, who has a deviated septum, saw Dr. Ramtin Kassir to correct the breathing issues that resulted from the problem, The Post says.

However, during the initial consultation, the Manhattan office convinced the 34-year-old patient to undergo a cosmetic nose job as well with a dual procedure called a septorhinoplasty, promising that the operation would correct the issue.

A 2017 lawsuit filed in Manhattan Supreme Court states that the procedure did not fix the breathing problems and only included cosmetic changes.

But it doesn’t end there: Khurdayan states in the suit that her breathing problems actually grew worse after the surgery, causing her to require additional procedures from a different doctor to correct the deviated septum and fix the polyps and blockages that had developed.

Kassir has a star-studded list of clients including Broadway performers, Hollywood actors and more. In 2016, he and Nicole "Snooki" Pollizzi both shared videos of her getting Botox and lip injections at his office.

Celebrities who have had rhinoplasty surgery include Blake Lively, Miley Cyrus, Megan Fox, and Kim Kardashian, his website says.

Khurdayan said she had difficulties receiving her medical records from the office, and when she did, she noticed that her signature had been forged several times on informed consent forms, the report said.

Khurdayan also states that her records were missing critical information about how she had been intubation and put under for the surgery.

“Shockingly, the records provided include multiple consent forms that include signatures and initials that not only look nothing like Ms. Khurdayan’s signature or initials, but are identical to that of a nurse who signed other forms,” claimed Khurdayan in January 2019 court papers.

Kassir said the forgeries occurred due to a “glitch” in the office’s system that “inadvertently populated consent forms with the plaintiff’s signature from another document into various medical provider signature fields on blank pre-operative records,” court records say.

Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Joan Madden rejected Kassir’s bid to throw out multiple claims in the lawsuit, stating that the case could carry on due to accusations of breach of contract, medical malpractice, lack of informed consent and forgery.

However, Lawrence Rosenblatt, Kassir’s lawyer, stated that four of the lawsuit’s claims were dismissed by the judge due to their repetitive nature.

