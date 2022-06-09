North Jersey Strip Club Owner Charged With Sexually Assaulting Dancer

The Bergen County owner of a Paterson strip club sexually assaulted one of his dancers, authorities charged.

John Acunto, 62, of Ho-Ho-Kus was arrested in connection with a series of incidents in a "VIP room" at Johnny A’s Hitching Post on Barclay Avenue just off Valley Road and Route 19, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes said.

Paterson police initially had responded to a report of a sexual assault at the club last Sept. 28, Valdes said.

Members of her Sexual Investigations Unit then "collected evidence and interviewed the victim and witnesses" before charging Acunto with two counts of sexual assault and four counts of criminal sexual contact, the prosecutor said.

Acunto remained held Thursday in the Passaic County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson following his arrest Wednesday.

“The Post” bills itself as an "upscale night club featuring the finest Go-Go Entertainment," with "unique stage side seating as well as a traditional bar around the stage" and a kitchen.

