North Jersey Native, Beloved Son, Brother Chris Fecko Dies In Motorcycle Crash On 23rd Birthday

Lifelong North Jersey resident and beloved son, brother and friend Christopher Fecko died at Garnet Medical Hospital in Middletown, NY after he got into a motorcycle crash while celebrating his 23rd birthday on June 25.

Born in Belleville, Fecko lived in Oak Ridge and graduated from Jefferson Township High School in 2016, where he won the Baseball State Championship during his senior year, his obituary says.

Fecko was an aspiring welder and worked at Airside Sheetmetal in Andover at the time of his death, his memorial says.

Fecko was known for his love of all things outdoors, including hunting, fishing and riding his dirt bike.

Above all, Fecko loved spending time with his many close friends.

More than $9,300 had been raised on a GoFundMe that will benefit Life Ambulance Service and Chester Fire Department, the responders who assisted Fecko during his fatal accident.

“Chris was a beloved son, brother and friend,” reads the fundraiser, launched by Fecko’s sister, Kelly.

“Our hearts are completely shattered by this loss,” Kelly writes. “It still feels so surreal but he was an amazing and hard working kid who always gave his all and made sure to have fun. There was always a smile on his face that could brighten up your day…”

Fecko’s organs were donated to others in need, providing one patient with the gift of sight, the fundraiser says.

“Chris was taken way too soon, as they say, the good die young. He lived his life up to the absolute fullest,” Kelly writes on the fundraiser, which has nearly doubled its goal of $5,000 in just one day.

“This has been an extremely tough time but to know how much Chris was loved makes us so happy that he made his mark on the world.”

Click here to view/donate to ‘In Loving Memory of Chris Fecko’ on GoFundMe.

