North Jersey Man Accused Of Killing Ex-GF's Four Pets

Zak Failla
Bergen County resident Matthew Savinovich, age 27, of Norwood, NJ
Bergen County resident Matthew Savinovich, age 27, of Norwood, NJ Photo Credit: Putnam County SPCA

A 27-year-old Bergen County resident is facing charges for killing his ex-girlfriend's pets over the course of a year, authorities announced.

Matthew Savinovich, of Norwood, was arrested on Wednesday, Oct. 6 by officers from the Putnam County SPCA for allegedly killing three chihuahuas and a ferret that belonged to his ex in Lake Peekskill.

It is alleged that Savinovich killed his girlfriend's pets over the course of their relationship from December 2019 to November 2020.

The SPCA said that in each instance Savinovich was alone with the pet and had an excuse for the incident.

Specifically, Savinovich was charged with:

  • Felony burglary;
  • Four felony counts of aggravated cruelty to animals;
  • Four misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty;
  • Four counts of felony criminal mischief;
  • Bail jumping.

Following his arraignment in Putnam County Court, Savinovich was remanded to the Putnam County Jail in lieu of $100,000 cash bail or $500,000 bond. An order of protection was also put in place for his ex-girlfriend.

According to officials, as a predicate felon with a long criminal record, Savinovich faces a minimum term of five years in prison if he is convicted.

