A lottery ticket netted one lucky winner in New Jersey $50,000 following the Power Ball drawing on Monday, April 10.

The ticket matched four of the white balls and the Power Ball.

The ticket was sold at Allwood Liquor in Clifton. The winning numbers were: 09, 10, 36, 46, and 52. The red Power Ball number was 14.

