North Jersey High School Goes Fully Remote Due To COVID-19 Case Spike

One North Jersey high school’s students will participate in fully remote classes due to a spike in COVID-19 cases, district officials announced.

Morristown High School officials have cited a case count of at least 10 within the community and will close to in-person learning until Monday, Nov. 22, according to an online announcement.

The Morristown School District confirmed 21 COVID-19 cases with more than 70 others pending, according to a report from Daily Record.

Contact tracing is complete, and close contacts have been directly notified, officials said.

Meanwhile, all sports and extracurricular activities are suspended immediately, and the fall theater drama has been rescheduled to take place from Dec. 3 through Dec. 5.

Click here for the full release from Morristown High School Principal Mark Manning.

