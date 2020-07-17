North Jersey 'Hidden Gem' Trashed By Visitors Who Saw It On TikTok, Mayor Says

TikTok may be to blame for the recent mistreatment of a Hunterdon County "hidden gem."

High Bridge adopted an ordinance Thursday to add signage to Lake Solitude Dam and Waterfall, banning smoking alcohol, littering and food.

Built in 1909, the dam has been a precious spot in High Bridge for more than a century.

It's seen a significant uptick in visitors lately, thanks to a TikTok video that identified the spot a "hidden gem," Mayor Michele Lee said, and guests don't always treat it with the respect it deserves.

"It is justifiably upsetting when we see people treating this area without the same care and respect that High Bridge residents have shown for a hundred years,” Lee said during a Thursday meeting.

A sprawling park in Morris County was closed for two weeks due to a similar problem.

Volunteers turned out in droves after July Fourth Weekend to clean the area.

The ordinance establishes designated parking and picnicking areas. Those who violate the regulations could pay fines of up to $2,000, and face 90 days in jail.

