North Jersey Dad's Sudden Death Sparks Rally For Toddler, Wife

A beloved Union County husband and father of a 2-year-old girl died suddenly of cardiac arrest at age 32.

Now, Sriram's loved ones are raising money to send him home for a funeral with family members in his native India, according to a campaign page on GoFundMe.

In less than 24 hours after going live, the campaign has raised a staggering $39,000 — nearly half of its projected $100,000 goal.

Friends and family recalled Sriram as "full of energy and positive vibes," and said they look forward to honoring his memory through his 2-year-old daughter, who was "the center of his life."

"Sriram was a living example of being 'grounded' and 'humble,'" said Saivani Survepalli, who set up the page. "He will be missed dearly!"

