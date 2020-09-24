North Jersey 'Cake Boss' Buddy Valestro Injures Hand In Nasty Bowling Accident

North Jersey native Buddy Valestro was hospitalized in a bowling accident that severely injured his hand.

The "Cake Boss" tweeted a photo of himself and his "new accessory" -- his heavily bandaged right hand.

Valestro -- born in Hoboken and raised in Little Ferry -- reportedly hurt himself after the bowling pinsetter in his family's home alley malfunctioned Sunday, TMZ reports.

The Carlo's Bakery owner tried releasing a pin from the cage mechanism when his hand got caught and compressed inside of the unit, the outlet said.

Valestro's rep told TMZ he watched a metal rod "slowly and repeatedly impale his hand three times between his ring finger and middle finger."

Unable to remove his hand for nearly five minutes, Valestro's sons ran to the garage to get a saw to cut through the metal rod, the rep told the outlet.

The "Cake Boss" has since endured multiple surgeries, one performed by renowned ortohpedic surgeon Dr. Michelle Carlson in New York City.

