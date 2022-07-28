North Jersey Boy Severely Burned In Freak Accident Flash Fire

Support is on the rise for a North Jersey boy who was hospitalized with severe burns after a “freak accident.”

Joey Lengyel, of Sussex County, was attempting to light his family’s grill when it went up in flames and left him with burns on his hands, arms, and legs on Monday, July 18, according to a GoFundMe launched for his medical expenses.

Lengyel has since been hospitalized in the burn unit at St. Barnabas, where he is undergoing physical and occupational therapies.

“His prognosis is good, but the recovery period is going to take a lot of time, energy, and be financially challenging for the family, as his therapies will be ongoing,” reads the campaign, launched by Ann Marie Kraemer, Beth Lengyel, and James Lengyel.

More than $11,100 had been raised by nearly 80 donors in just four days, putting the family less than $4,000 away from the campaign’s $15,000 goal.

“This GoFundMe page has been established as a way for those who wish to contribute to easing that financial burden to do so, as many members of their community have asked how they can help,” the page says.

“If you are not able to contribute at this time, we ask that you continue to send prayers and/or good vibes Joey's way!”

Click here to view/donate to ‘The Lengyel Family Needs Your Help’ on GoFundMe.

